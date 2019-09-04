Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding Increased by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Hourglass Capital Increases Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 2132.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 139.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 146.55 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 billion, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 2.01 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 02/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: ATC completes Vodafone India’s tower acquisition deal; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 3.12M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $23M, EST. $77.2M; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 30/04/2018 – DADESYSTEMS GETS EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM FIFTH THIRD; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin reported 12,120 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.83M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 773,976 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 161,121 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd holds 0.15% or 21,960 shares. Heathbridge Mngmt Limited accumulated 21,900 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited owns 0.08% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 4,958 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 173,970 shares. Schulhoff Co holds 0.14% or 10,217 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability owns 10,764 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.06% stake. Of Vermont has 508 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 4.27 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Raymond James Tru Na has 9,236 shares.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares to 41,862 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,927 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).