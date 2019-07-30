Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding Held by Country Club Trust Company; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Trimmed Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 45,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.88M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 68,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, up from 153,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF MERGED COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 06/04/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone plans ambush marketing during IPL to upstage Reliance Jio; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1,946 shares to 70,966 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 18,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,420 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,779 shares to 29,060 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Corp Etf.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. 683 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $48,650 on Monday, February 4.