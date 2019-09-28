Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding Held by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Boosted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $1.44 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 8.32M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.94M, up from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 21/05/2018 – Asavie: Vodafone Launches IoT Express Giving Irish Businesses Access to its Global Internet of Things Network; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Oper Pft EUR4.3B; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group: Deal Worth Around EUR18.4 Bln; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE ANTICIPATES THAT COMPLETION WILL TAKE PLACE AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete ‘reshaping’ of telecoms group; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 26 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Highlights From the Grocery Industry’s Biggest Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.71% or 150,264 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Syntal Ltd reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi reported 1.18% stake. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability reported 4.83% stake. Reik & Co Ltd Liability Co has 17,850 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.22% or 806,583 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 126,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Dearborn Prns Limited Com invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First LP has 1.83M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Luminus Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 30,700 shares. Boston Rech Incorporated reported 2.16% stake.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 81,473 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,105 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hungary permits three firms in 5G bidding – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global closes â‚¬19B asset sale to Vodafone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exane upgrades Vodafone to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global: My Top 5 Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.