Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Cut Stake

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 301,267 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 2.47M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 08/05/2018 – TELESTE OYJ – TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 215,804 shares to 789,804 shares, valued at $42.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

