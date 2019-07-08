Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position by $1.01 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 3.23M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 15/05/2018 – TEAMTALK SELLS REST OF STAKE IN FARMSIDE TO VODAFONE FOR NZ$3M; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 24,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, down from 258,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,535 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.