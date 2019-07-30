Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; As Epam Systems Un (EPAM) Shares Rose, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Lifted Its Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.45 lastly. It is down 43.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Epam Systems Un (EPAM) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 5,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Epam Systems Un for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 19,362 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 2,280 shares to 9,788 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech (NYSE:TDY) by 32,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,804 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,969 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 913 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 143,618 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 6,464 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 7,974 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Amer Ins Tx has 0.38% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Strs Ohio has invested 0.1% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 16,308 shares. Moreover, Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Bluecrest owns 15,209 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 961 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 190 shares. Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.