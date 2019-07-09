Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Rose While Jag Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.35 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 1,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 15,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.09 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – $AMZN announces it will raise Prime subscriptions by 20%; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Reveals Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members (Video); 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 5.68 million shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL THE COMBINED COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE; 30/03/2018 – Economic Times: Vodafone, Idea may take legal action against Aircel to recover dues; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 7,673 shares to 44,955 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 37,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,425 shares. 167,645 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.22% or 7,545 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 459 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp has invested 0.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 3,783 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt Incorporated holds 1.19% or 1,332 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Company holds 5.75% or 6,260 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 1,115 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 76,102 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,849 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 24,122 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And LP invested 5.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 92,562 shares to 259,943 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

