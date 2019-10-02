Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Raised Holding; As Raytheon (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 372,962 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 353,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.92M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 26/04/2018 – FITCH: INFRATEL-INDUS MERGER REFLECTS INDIA TELCO CASH PRESSURE; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 09/05/2018 – Champions league Colao takes Vodafone […]; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 210,441 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.59M, down from 213,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $191.3. About 2.05M shares traded or 18.61% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alkeon Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 0% or 2,805 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communications reported 37 shares. First Republic Inv Inc invested in 82,219 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dynamic Management Ltd has 2.18% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northstar Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.3% or 4,022 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com owns 996 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Weybosset And Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.42% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Efg Asset Management (Americas) has 16,984 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 141,242 shares. Da Davidson & owns 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 22,358 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.