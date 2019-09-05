Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Cut Its Position; Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 2.94 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Vodafone, one of the world’s largest mobile operators, is close to an €18bn deal that will; 03/05/2018 – German glass fibre operators lobby against Vodafone-Liberty deal; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after ‘remarkable transformation’; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 15/04/2018 – Economic Times: DoT awaits FDI clearance for Idea to approve merger with Vodafone

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc analyzed 3,562 shares as the company's stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 115,086 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 118,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 633,502 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.



Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares to 40,535 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).



Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.85 million for 18.31 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.