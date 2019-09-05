Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Fulton Bank Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Has Lowered Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Stock Price Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 88.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 1,188 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $385.8. About 600,202 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 21/04/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus ready for compromises on new fighter jet project – Welt am Sonntag; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank analyzed 34,863 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 75,627 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 110,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $50.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 2.62M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch & In stated it has 16,232 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Ocean Lc has 387 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tctc Lc holds 674 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank reported 2,144 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.25% or 649,990 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 1,605 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 18,678 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Torray Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 5,715 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,339 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 1.32% or 25,484 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 945 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,688 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.17 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,167 shares to 88,273 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

