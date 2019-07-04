Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Destination Wealth Management Upped Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Increased Position in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $784,252

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 23,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 193,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1.92 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 27/04/2018 – ANOTO GROUP AB ANOT.ST – AGREEMENT ENABLED ANOTO TOTO EXTEND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH VODAFONE CUSTOMER, WELSH AMBULANCE SERVICES TRUST; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Portuguese manager to lead Vodafone Group’s external affairs strategy; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 10,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 632,771 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.34M, up from 622,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 262,327 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – BMO SEEING SOME DEPARTURE OF CAPITAL AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM: CEO; 28/03/2018 – SUPERIOR GOLD INC SGI.V : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2 FROM C$1.8; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 30/05/2018 – BMO SAYS RISKS OF ATTACKS FROM `BAD ACTORS’ HAS GONE UP; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS CYBERSECURITY `ONGOING PRIORITY’; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 14/03/2018 – Have Yields Peaked for 2018? BMO Thinks So With 10-Year at 2.8%; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS DIGITAL BRINGS INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 6,801 shares to 162,907 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 30,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,241 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 109,531 shares to 32,307 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,190 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

