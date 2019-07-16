Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Destination Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $417,744; Confluence Investment Management Stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 545,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.48M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 4.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 23,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,559 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 193,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 4.61M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/03/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEW GOVERNMENT POLICY ON SPECTRUM BENEFITS IDEA/VODAFONE MERGECO MOST; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcp Capital Corp. by 39,556 shares to 855,825 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gates Industrial by 28,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Holdings.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J, worth $302,550. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4,428 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Svcs Of America stated it has 210,719 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Alta Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 56,756 are owned by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisor Lc holds 0.04% or 4,563 shares. Lvw Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 8,387 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 0.24% or 5,953 shares. Meeder Asset reported 1,274 shares stake. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Com has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Korea Inv invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 78,371 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 23,996 shares stake.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,951 shares to 34,304 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,654 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).