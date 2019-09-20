Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, down from 71,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $154.76. About 3.67M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 8.32M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.94 million, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04B market cap company. It closed at $19.96 lastly. It is down 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD BHRI.NS – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL HAVE EQUAL RIGHTS IN THE COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video); 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FOR A DARK FIBRE REMEDY AS PART OF FURTHER MARKET REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality investigation into Three and Vodafone; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 28/03/2018 – UK regulator to cap prices BT can charge rivals to use fast broadband; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 116,672 shares to 124,302 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company stated it has 174 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.31M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,500 shares. 110,360 are owned by Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corp. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 0.96% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,715 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.26% or 225,853 shares in its portfolio. 76 were accumulated by Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dsc Advsr Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,144 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 6,522 shares. Hm Payson & accumulated 3,426 shares. State Street Corp owns 30.92M shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 473 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 474,129 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $176.36M for 193.45 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 81,473 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 37,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,674 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).