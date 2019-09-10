Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Raised Stake

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 2132.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 139.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 146.55 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06B, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 307,147 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 614,037 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE JOSTENS AND PURE FISHING; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,499 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Strategies Ltd has 340,897 shares for 4.97% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 86,922 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp Inc invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Axa accumulated 0% or 75,669 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited owns 45,700 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 115,038 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co invested in 22,758 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,076 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 76,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cqs Cayman LP has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 16,062 shares. 65,744 are owned by One Trading Lp. 19.08M are held by State Street. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 22,740 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,548 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newell Brands Announces Expiration and Results of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) EPS Raised At Wells Fargo, Sees Accelerated Deleveraging – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newell Brands Announces Final Results of its Any and All Tender Offer and Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount for its Waterfall Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.