Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) Position Upped by Clean Yield Group; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increases Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 48,213 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 45,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 364,140 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (VOD) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 183,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 422,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 238,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 1.71M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 30/04/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR 4Q REV. 532M RIYALS; 15/04/2018 – Economic Times: DoT awaits FDI clearance for Idea to approve merger with Vodafone; 15/05/2018 – CENTRICA PLC – MARGHERITA DELLA VALLE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTED AS DIRECTOR AND CFO OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC, WITH EFFECT FROM 27 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI-INDUS DEAL VALUES VODAFONE’S SHAREHOLDING AT $4.3B; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update

More important recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 212,000 shares to 45,500 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 485 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluestein R H & Communications accumulated 2,000 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Zebra Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,199 shares. Sequoia Ltd Llc accumulated 2,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 13,938 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 3,270 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has invested 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Zweig invested in 2.47% or 193,379 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 14,300 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Field And Main Fincl Bank invested in 8,135 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 21,018 shares. Gam Ag holds 6,212 shares.