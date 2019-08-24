Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Market Value Declined While Ipg Investment Advisors Raised by $82.46 Million Its Holding; Cypress Capital Management Position in Hershey Foods (HSY) Upped by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 20,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.18M, up from 16,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Vodafone Institute: Potential of New Technologies – British People Particularly Critical; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 20,755 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $157.03. About 757,647 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 300 shares to 2,155 shares, valued at $413.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrashort 20 Yr Treas New (TBT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. $918,270 worth of stock was sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.