Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) Share Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $624,600; Symmetry Peak Management Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Holding by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn (VOD) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 54,845 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 89,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Spn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 2.66M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF CURRENT CALENDAR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Vodafone Institute: Potential of New Technologies – British People Particularly Critical; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L VITTORIO COLAO SAYS “RIGHT TIME” TO HAND OVER TO NICK READ, AN ARCHITECT OF VODAFONE STRATEGY; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – QATAR FOUNDATION COMPLETS ACQUISITION OF VODAFONE EUROPE’S STAKE IN JV COMPANY – VODAFONE, QATAR FOUNDATION – THAT CONTROLS VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Not as Well Received as the Company Hoped – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exane trims Vodafone to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17,087 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huya Inc by 66,700 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) to Acquire Kaola from NetEase (NTES) for Approx. $2B – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba postpones Hong Kong listing – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.