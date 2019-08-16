Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.73 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 2.72M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Le; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WITH COMPLETION ANTICIPATED AROUND MIDDLE OF CALENDAR 2019; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT FACILITIES (INCLUDING HYBRID DEBT SECURITIES) AND AROUND EUR 3 BLN OF MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BONDS; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 09/05/2018 – Opening Quote: Vodafone goes bananas; Imperial; `Spoons

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57M shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 13 shares. The Illinois-based Westwood Corp Il has invested 7.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 72,354 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc invested in 23,101 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corp has 4.54% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 197,586 shares. Finance Advisers Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 100,321 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Com holds 6,268 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Halsey Associates Inc Ct invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1.46 million are held by Investec Asset Mngmt Limited. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,106 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 98,285 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,440 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $80.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.