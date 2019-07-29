Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Market Value Declined While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $518,400; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $367,374 as Stock Price Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 6.17M shares traded or 41.62% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THE TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone weighs on Britain’s FTSE after CEO steps down; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt allows merged entity of Vodafone India and ldea Cellular to clear dues – Mint

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,291 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 230,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

