Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $518,400; Autus Asset Management Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,015 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 56,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 4.65 million shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares to 45,506 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,529 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 2,251 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,225 shares. National Pension Service invested in 1.25% or 3.21 million shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd invested 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt holds 1.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.87M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Com holds 260,330 shares. Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,315 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has 14,283 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd holds 0.1% or 7,017 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 935,267 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 53,491 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0.96% or 9.46 million shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants holds 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 188,934 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).