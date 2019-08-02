Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) Holder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; S&Co Has Decreased Its Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $913,506; Share Value Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 4.76 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 671,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 3.25M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Succession Plan Effective Oct 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EFFECTIVE 1 OCTOBER 2018, VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 27/05/2018 – Business Std.in: DoT may ask Idea to liberalise spectrum held by Vodafone worth Rs 45 bn; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom CEO says Vodafone, Liberty Tie-up Unacceptable (Video)

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 89,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was made by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 36,579 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 20,605 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 475,700 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 224,147 shares. Texas-based Energy Opportunities Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.83% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 82,602 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 5,489 are held by Advisory Services Llc. 844,500 are held by Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 404,129 shares. Jennison Limited Co holds 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.60 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 17,711 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares to 84,154 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).