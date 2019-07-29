Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD) Investors: Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating; Darsana Capital Partners LP Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Holding By $23.25 Million

Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD) stock “Buy” was reiterated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued on 29 July.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Autodesk Inc now has $35.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $6.81 during the last trading session, reaching $161.18. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 40.53 billion GBP. The firm offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service.

Another recent and important Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019.

The stock increased 3.88% or GBX 5.66 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 151.66. About 103.10M shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/03/2018 – Daily News (EG): Vodafone tops list of telecom companies in Egypt in 2017 revenue growth; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – MERGER OF BHARTI INFRATEL AND INDUS TOWERS: CREATING A LISTED PAN-INDIA TOWER COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Expects Organic Adjusted Ebitda Growth of 1%-5% in FY 2019; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – COS LIKELY TO PURCHASE DARK FIBRE (TALKTALK, THREE, VODAFONE) SAID SERVICE AT HIGHER BANDWIDTHS WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE USEFUL TO THEM; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Among 6 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (LON:VOD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC has GBX 250 highest and GBX 144 lowest target. GBX 176.50’s average target is 16.38% above currents GBX 151.66 stock price. Vodafone Group PLC had 41 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Bank of America. On Monday, February 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 10 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of VOD in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Numis Securities. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Kepler Cheuvreux given on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore.

