Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $993,780 as Shares Declined; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Position in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Has Upped by $1.47 Million as Stock Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 55,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 114,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 169,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 4.16M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UK’S OFCOM- TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ (CORRECTS; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for Liberty cable assets in Europe; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Vodafone’s Baa1 Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 915,261 shares traded or 61.65% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares to 979,940 shares, valued at $52.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF) by 16,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 9,647 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 50,477 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com owns 298,947 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 4,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 3,450 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0.02% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 13,119 shares. 18,601 are held by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company. St Johns Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 1 shares. Webster Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 600 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bokf Na holds 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 6,810 shares. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 32,950 shares. Live Your Vision Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

