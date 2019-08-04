Voceramunications (VCRA) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted Its Stake; Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Its Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Stake by $4.47 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Voceramunications Inc (VCRA) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 235,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 692,539 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 457,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Voceramunications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 440,770 shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 144,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 305,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 161,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 405,425 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Will Remain Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial to buy four Fortive businesses in $3 bln deal; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Co holds 71,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbt Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,395 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 212,016 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Eqis has invested 0.04% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Comerica Bankshares invested in 45,307 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 78,602 are owned by Millrace Asset Group Incorporated. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 968,919 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 9,927 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Vanguard Group holds 1.49 million shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 52,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). State Street owns 600,750 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. Carlen Douglas Alan sold $60,317 worth of stock.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 20,000 shares to 137,987 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 20,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,669 shares, and cut its stake in James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR).

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vocera Acquires Extension Healthcare NYSE:VCRA – GlobeNewswire” on October 27, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 67,337 shares to 200,017 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 61,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,044 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 6,700 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 36,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 255,555 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Hudson Bay Capital LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 229,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 802,280 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt invested in 75,329 shares. Philadelphia Co owns 74,150 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Limited has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 32,601 shares. De Burlo Gp Incorporated reported 7,698 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp stated it has 480,095 shares.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Completes Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Look Under The Hood: VBR Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortive Commences Split-off Exchange Offer for Its Automation and Specialty Business in Connection with Altra Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2018.