Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake Held by Paradigm Capital Management Inc; As Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 601,245 shares traded or 49.89% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) (AZN) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 21,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 95,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 117,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 1.96M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT RECEIVED BY CIRCASSIA WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS OUTSTANDING DEFERRED R&D ACTIVITY COSTS PAYABLE BY CIRCASSIA TO ASTRAZENECA UNDER DCA AT END OF 2018 AND 201…; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN; 22/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR LOKELMA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs inclusion of new survival data in labeling of AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi; shares up 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA rejects AstraZeneca application for expanded use of Farxiga – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck’s (MRK) Lynparza met primary endpoint of significantly increasing time patients selected for BRCA1/2 or ATM mutations live – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF) by 25,200 shares to 82,730 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Brands Plc (ITYBF).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Vocera Smartbadge Delivered to Long-time Healthcare Customer – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. 1,990 shares were sold by Carlen Douglas Alan, worth $60,317.