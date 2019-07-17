Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake Boosted by Brown Capital Management Llc; Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $460,590 as Share Value Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 77,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.51M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.13 million, up from 5.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 202,042 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 971,428 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17 million on Tuesday, February 12. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 37,500 shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B, worth $5.24M on Tuesday, February 12. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $211,867 activity. Spencer Justin also sold $151,550 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares.

