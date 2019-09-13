Vocera Communications (VCRA) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Lifted Position by $4.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $21.58 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 288.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 194,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 405,456 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 6,422 shares to 6,422 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 320,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.92M shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 213,480 shares. 52,746 are held by Comerica Savings Bank. Pnc Financial Serv Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. Endurant Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 203,000 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. White Pine holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 55,235 shares. Citigroup stated it has 33,916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 23,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 97 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 40,532 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 345,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 19,057 are owned by Blair William Il.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 3.25M shares to 4.25M shares, valued at $52.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated holds 1.65% or 8,245 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mngmt Limited Co reported 4,029 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. The France-based Axa has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Capital Invsts has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3.83 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 1.51% stake. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Hillview Capital Advsr Ltd has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 3.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Vision Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 3.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,054 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1,126 shares. Fulton State Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,429 shares. 1,562 are owned by Lakeview Cap Ltd Liability Co. Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 325 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

