Vocera Communications (VCRA) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $310,000; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Its Stake by $4.35 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 833,248 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $809.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 31,884 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 20.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 368,918 shares to 107,594 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 671,200 shares, and cut its stake in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT).