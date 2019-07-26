Vocera Communications (VCRA) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted Holding; Summit Creek Advisors Lowered Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $3.43 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 589,877 shares traded or 73.53% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 171,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 518,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 551,145 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Saudi Airline Picks A320 Over 737 MAX: Is Boeing in Trouble? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics announces secondary stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 55,161 shares to 634,008 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 39,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,456 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 132,414 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp owns 12,880 shares. 17,500 were accumulated by Yorktown Mgmt &. Finemark Financial Bank And has 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 740,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 132,602 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 33,867 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Old Natl Commercial Bank In reported 11,116 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 48,248 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 72,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma reported 1.09% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 1.12M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 53 shares.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Smartbadge to Simplify Clinical Workflows – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,076 shares to 49,644 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,827 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.