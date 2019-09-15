Vocera Communications (VCRA) Share Value Declined While Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.06 Million; Red Mountain Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by $29.04 Million

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 58,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 668,356 shares traded or 119.60% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 34,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 5.47 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.64 million, down from 5.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.06M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 425,046 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 1.26M shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $240.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 180,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 21,823 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 52,746 shares. Regions Fincl has 8,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.24M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 23,068 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 184,976 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.55M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,670 shares stake. Ww Invsts accumulated 0.01% or 734,241 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $325,235 activity. 5,700 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $117,280. On Monday, March 18 the insider HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100. On Friday, May 10 Berger Michael L bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,200 shares. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought 1,225 shares worth $25,198.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.