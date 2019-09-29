Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position Maintained by Cortina Asset Management Llc; Ftb Advisors Increased Its Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) Stake by $420,000; Shares Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transportation Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 61,757 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March; 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FLEET SIZE WAS ESSENTIALLY FLAT FOR FIRST 2 MONTHS OF 2018 VS SAME 2017 PERIOD; 25/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ashtabula County Property Receives Covenant Not to Sue Under Ohio EPA’s Voluntary Action Program; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING OBTAINS EXTENSION OF COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Black Diamond Clo 2015-1 Designated Activity Company Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 24/04/2018 – Covenant Transportation 1Q EPS 24c; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Is Working to Obtain Covenant Relief, Waivers or Other Forbearance; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 06/03/2018 Reach4entertainment Agrees Waiver of Breached Debt Covenant

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 21,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 189,928 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 167,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 326,000 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 403,196 shares to 375,062 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 296,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,441 shares, and cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 291 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 19,600 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 189,928 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 274,801 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Com reported 1.03% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 40,532 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1.66% or 5.47 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 35,828 shares. Nomura accumulated 110,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Glenmede Na holds 1.11 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 286,556 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Growth Etf Formerly Vanguard Index Tr Vipers (VUG) by 3,544 shares to 109,407 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Etf (IJT) by 6,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,451 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity.