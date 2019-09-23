Vocera Communications (VCRA) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management Llc; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Has Cut Position by $762,981

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 572.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 233,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 274,801 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, up from 40,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.71M market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.18M shares traded or 148.43% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 3,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 168,974 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.44 million, down from 172,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 273,578 shares. 900 were reported by Denali Advsr Ltd Co. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Co owns 22,299 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 27,735 shares. Redwood Investments, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,282 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 1.58% or 366,968 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 1.67% or 94,941 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jag Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 38,867 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 608,290 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt reported 5.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Ltd Liability Corp owns 379,037 shares. Hartline Corp has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 7,768 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv. 21,023 were accumulated by Marathon Cap Mgmt.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) by 24,655 shares to 103,362 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 53,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,642 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold VCRA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 3.78% more from 34.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 52,410 shares. 18,934 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 274,801 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 281,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 983 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 0.26% or 230,056 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 1,000 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 0% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 8,800 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 212,544 shares. New York-based Product Prns Ltd has invested 0.09% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 1.41 million shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

