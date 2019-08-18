Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding Has Boosted by Next Century Growth Investors Llc; Snyder Capital Management LP Upped Its Cabot Corp. (CBT) Holding by $960,179

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 301,161 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cabot Corp. (CBT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.80M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 406,229 shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) by 36,795 shares to 247,595 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 23,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,139 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt Llc holds 9,395 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. White Pine Llc holds 55,935 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 21,892 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 90,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Limited Co accumulated 8,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.11M shares. Geode Cap Management Llc has 347,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Co accumulated 18,071 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 174,570 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 877 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 223,908 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Co owns 382,916 shares. Glenmede Communication Na has invested 0.14% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Aqr Management Llc holds 0% or 8,277 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,057 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 62,560 shares to 248,037 shares, valued at $15.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 14,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,598 shares, and cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 21,616 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 99,881 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada owns 49 shares. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 295,123 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Schroder Inv Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 16,668 shares. Connable Office Inc has 7,938 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 1,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Lc has 0.05% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 158,011 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.81% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Clean Yield Grp Inc Inc owns 362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 91,197 shares or 0.09% of the stock.