Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holder Brown Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $2.41 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Bloom Tree Partners Has Boosted Position

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.00M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 77,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 5.51M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.13 million, up from 5.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.96M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 192,657 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – LANG SUCCEEDS ROBERT ZOLLARS; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc by 554,527 shares to 756,016 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,691 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,641 shares to 29,127 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,809 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

