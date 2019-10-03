Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 24 4.29 30.71M -0.54 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.00 1.47M -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vocera Communications Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 128,171,953.26% -6.2% -2.8% Technical Communications Corporation 56,401,795.65% -51.5% -21.5%

Risk & Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc.’s 0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Technical Communications Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. are 4.6 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Technical Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Vocera Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Technical Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vocera Communications Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Vocera Communications Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 48.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vocera Communications Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation has 21.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation has weaker performance than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.