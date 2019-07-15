Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 34 5.29 N/A -0.54 0.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 64 4.30 N/A 1.81 47.60

In table 1 we can see Vocera Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Volatility & Risk

Vocera Communications Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. QUALCOMM Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

The consensus target price of Vocera Communications Inc. is $37.33, with potential upside of 25.69%. Competitively QUALCOMM Incorporated has an average target price of $85.18, with potential upside of 12.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Vocera Communications Inc. looks more robust than QUALCOMM Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vocera Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.09% are QUALCOMM Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85% QUALCOMM Incorporated 2.03% 50.86% 67.2% 52.08% 52.03% 51.57%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend while QUALCOMM Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Vocera Communications Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.