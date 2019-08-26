Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Reaches $23.68 Yearly Low; Spar Group (SGRP) Sentiment Is 0.5

The stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $22.02 target or 7.00% below today’s $23.68 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $737.27 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $22.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $51.61 million less. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 24,397 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA)

Spar Group Inc (SGRP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 2 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 4 sold and decreased their equity positions in Spar Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Spar Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Vocera Communications, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 197 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 11,662 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability reported 56,978 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 6,282 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 90,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 50 shares. Jefferies Limited has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bb&T Corporation reported 0% stake. Macquarie owns 30,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Swiss Bankshares invested in 0% or 52,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 877 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 1.84M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 1.49M shares.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $737.27 million. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

Among 3 analysts covering Vocera (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera has $40 highest and $35 lowest target. $37.33’s average target is 57.64% above currents $23.68 stock price. Vocera had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56M for 118.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SPAR Group, Inc. for 894,090 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 6,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 63,000 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 145,742 shares.

