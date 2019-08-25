Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 31 4.14 N/A -0.54 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vocera Communications Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.18 shows that Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has beta of 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $37.33, and a 58.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has weaker performance than Vocera Communications Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.