Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vocera Communications Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Vocera Communications Inc. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.20% -2.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. N/A 30 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

$36 is the consensus price target of Vocera Communications Inc., with a potential upside of 56.86%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 69.92%. Given Vocera Communications Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vocera Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. has -34.76% weaker performance while Vocera Communications Inc.’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. are 4.6 and 4.5. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vocera Communications Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.18. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vocera Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.