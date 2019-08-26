Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Contrasting side by side

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 31 4.14 N/A -0.54 0.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.81 N/A 0.34 24.50

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Vocera Communications Inc.’s current beta is 0.18 and it happens to be 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

The Current Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Vocera Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc. has an average price target of $37.33, and a 58.85% upside potential.

Vocera Communications Inc. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.7%. About 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. was more bearish than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Vocera Communications Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.