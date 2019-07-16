Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 34 5.29 N/A -0.54 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.89 N/A 0.17 60.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vocera Communications Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. Its rival DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Vocera Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $37.33, while its potential upside is 25.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vocera Communications Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 16.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.