Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Comparing side by side

As Communication Equipment companies, Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 33 5.35 N/A -0.54 0.00 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.01 N/A 0.65 34.21

Demonstrates Vocera Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.6% -4.9% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.3% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vocera Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Vocera Communications Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.35% and an $37.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is $38, which is potential 36.74% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is looking more favorable than Vocera Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vocera Communications Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89.8% respectively. 1.8% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -3.91% 7.76% 8.45% -6.33% 39.28% -13.85% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. -4.52% -5.7% -16.21% -21.36% -26.1% -8.92%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has weaker performance than Vocera Communications Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Vocera Communications Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.