Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Contrasting side by side

Both Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 31 4.20 N/A -0.54 0.00 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.18 beta. Communications Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. are 4.6 and 4.5. Competitively, Communications Systems Inc. has 4.2 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Communications Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vocera Communications Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc. has an average target price of $37.33, and a 56.65% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares and 38.2% of Communications Systems Inc. shares. About 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% are Communications Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. has -34.76% weaker performance while Communications Systems Inc. has 81.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Communications Systems Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.