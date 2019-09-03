Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Comparison side by side

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.08 N/A -0.54 0.00 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.84 N/A 0.02 462.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vocera Communications Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Risk & Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.18 beta. In other hand, ADTRAN Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival ADTRAN Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Vocera Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADTRAN Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vocera Communications Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc. has a 56.86% upside potential and an average price target of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vocera Communications Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. About 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ADTRAN Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. has -34.76% weaker performance while ADTRAN Inc. has 3.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vocera Communications Inc. beats ADTRAN Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.