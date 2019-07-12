Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Stock Value Rose While Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $336,762

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 61,803 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.34. About 649,145 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vocera beats in Q3 with broad revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vocera Introduces New Wearable Smartbadge Purpose-Built for Healthcare – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hackensack Meridian Health Expands Vocera Care Experience Solutions – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 401,183 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Jefferies Lc reported 29,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 4,163 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 249,915 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Blair William Co Il reported 19,752 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Mackay Shields reported 0% stake. Partners Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 46,313 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 613,600 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated owns 16,817 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 26,300 shares to 158,050 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 96,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. JOHNSON PAUL T sold $862,154 worth of stock. Shares for $151,550 were sold by Spencer Justin. Carlen Douglas Alan also sold $60,317 worth of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $883.15 million for 14.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.