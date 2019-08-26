Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $886,600 as Shares Declined; Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 207,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, down from 236,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 12,030 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 62,918 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 02/04/2018 – Former NYC Economic Development Corp Executive Joins Trinity; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56 million for 117.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 73,300 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 168,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape.

