VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

This is a contrast between VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.49 N/A 0.75 7.38 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.16 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 highlights VOC Energy Trust and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tengasco Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to VOC Energy Trust. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Tengasco Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VOC Energy Trust and Tengasco Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Tengasco Inc.’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.54 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares and 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares. VOC Energy Trust’s share held by insiders are 26.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend while Tengasco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors VOC Energy Trust beats Tengasco Inc.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.