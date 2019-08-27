VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.27 N/A 0.75 7.38 MV Oil Trust 8 4.84 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VOC Energy Trust and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to VOC Energy Trust. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. VOC Energy Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Risk & Volatility

VOC Energy Trust’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MV Oil Trust is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.3% of MV Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25% of MV Oil Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors VOC Energy Trust.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.