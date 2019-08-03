VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Both VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.22 N/A 0.75 7.38 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.78 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VOC Energy Trust and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOC Energy Trust. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. VOC Energy Trust’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VOC Energy Trust and Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

VOC Energy Trust’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Laredo Petroleum Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Laredo Petroleum Inc. is $5, which is potential 63.93% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VOC Energy Trust and Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust has 52.35% stronger performance while Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats on 7 of the 11 factors Laredo Petroleum Inc.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.