Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Valuation Declined While Rr Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Menta Capital Stake In Conns (CONN) Was Increased

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 209.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 30,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 44,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 216,598 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN)

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 55166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 21,302 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 216,000 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $57.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 44,700 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,223 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CONN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.98 million shares or 4.04% less from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests holds 0% or 781 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 132,582 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 234,819 shares. Whittier Company owns 4,941 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 885 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Pacific Glob Investment Company holds 257,795 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 42,198 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 43,623 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 13,015 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). The California-based Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 26,600 shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L, worth $453,184 on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 2,240 shares valued at $39,565 was made by HAWORTH JAMES H on Wednesday, June 5. On Thursday, June 6 Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 3,000 shares. 11,765 shares were bought by Miller Norman, worth $200,358. Wright Lee A. bought $100,170 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Tuesday, June 4.